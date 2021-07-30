Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: CDC: Why Mask? Don’t Ask

New CDC guidance is directing vaccinated persons to wear masks indoors and is urging everyone in K-12 schools to wear masks in the fall. The guidance reversed the rules the CDC issued earlier this year, which recognized that people vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks because they are immune, at least to its most harmful effects. So why are they being asked to wear masks?

2. Update: CRT Shape-shifting in Education

Conservatives are trying to keep parents from falling for the White House’s line that it’s backing away from critical race theory in the classroom. That’s the impression Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was going for when he said that the department made an “error” promoting a radical group’s CRT theories. Some people cheered, thinking the White House had finally seen the light. Don’t buy it.

3. Blog: What Christians Need to Know About the Case that Could Overturn Roe and Casey

Most Americans are familiar with Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. Many Americans, however, have not yet heard of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center, an upcoming Supreme Court case that could overturn Roe and likely return jurisdiction over abortion legislation to the states.

4. Blog: How Should Christians Think About “Wokeness”?

Since its beginnings in the first century, the church has faced varied resistance from the surrounding culture and challenges to the gospel. Recently, a new challenge has emerged: “wokeness.” On the surface, wokeness might sound good. But, it embraces theories and ideologies inconsistent with, or even hostile to, the Bible. And many well-intentioned Christians are adopting this ideology.

5. Washington Watch: Chip Roy, Matthew Spalding, Bob Gibson, Meg Kilgannon

Tony was joined by Chip Roy, U.S. Representative for Texas, who called out Dr. Fauci for spreading misinformation. Matthew Spalding, associate vice president and dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government for Hillsdale College in Washington, D.C., talked about new advancements in history education, including Hillsdale College’s new 1776 curriculum. Bob Gibson, Russell County School Board member, shared his school board unanimously rejected Virginia’s transgender school policy. And, Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s senior fellow for education studies, discussed the possible return of mask mandates in schools.

6. Washington Watch: Roger Marshall, Kristina Wong, August Pfluger, Mark Green

Tony was joined by Roger Marshall, U.S. Senator for Kansas, who shared why it would be disastrous to close down the economy or impose vaccine and mask mandates. Kristina Wong, reporter for Breitbart News, detailed what happened during the first hearing of the January 6th House Select Committee. August Pfluger, U.S. Representative for Texas, questioned why President Biden is rejecting Cuban refugees while leaving the southern border wide open. And, Mark Green, U.S. Representative for Tennessee, critiqued the National Defense Authorization Act provision that forces women to register for the draft.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Saving Hyde

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Rep. Lisa McClain, Rep. Andy Harris, Chuck Donovan, and Ryan Bomberger to pray for the Hyde Amendment to be saved—and for the bloodshed that’s robbed this nation of millions of innocent lives to end.