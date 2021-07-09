Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Celebrating America's Birthday

When was America born? Was it when Jamestown was settled in 1607? When the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth in 1620? When the 13 colonies won the War of Independence from Great Britain in 1781? Today, revisionist historians and new progressive models claim that America was born when African slaves arrived in Virginia in 1619.

2. Update: Squad Dems: A Fourth to Be Reckoned With

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) recently used the anniversary of America's Independence to push the 1619 Project’s false narrative of American history, claiming America is racist. But, with an elected a black president in 2008, vice president in 2020, and many members of Congress, including Cori Bush herself, can one really believe that claim?

3. Blog: This Independence Day, Let’s Recommit to Embracing Virtue

Independence Day is a time to reflect on our Founding Fathers—brave men who boldly set out to form a great nation committed to the truth that all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Though our Founding Fathers were not all Christians, they all understood the essential need for virtue.

4. Blog: Britney Spears and Uyghur Women Share a Terrible Burden

A recent special hearing regarding the Britney Spears conservatorship revealed shocking details about how the famous pop star has endured forced contraception. No one should be subjected to forced sterilization, even a temporary kind via an IUD. Sadly, Britney isn’t the only person suffering this fate today. The Chinese government is forcing this upon Uyghur Muslim women.

5. Washington Watch: Lisa McClain, Kristen Waggoner, John Bursch, Meg Kilgannon

Tony was joined by Lisa McClain, U.S. Representative for Michigan, who called out President Biden for refusing to take responsibility after he pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. Alliance Defending Freedom’s Kristen Waggoner lamented the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to review the court decision against floral artist Barronelle Stutzman. Also with ADF, John Bursch joined to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of protecting the privacy of donors to nonprofits. And, FRC’s Meg Kilgannon discussed over 5,000 teachers pledging to push Critical Race Theory (CRT) in their classrooms.

6. Washington Watch: Greg Steube, Sam Brownback, Lea Patterson, Dan Bishop

Tony was joined by Greg Steube, U.S. Representative for Florida, to discuss attempts to hold Big Tech accountable. Sam Brownback, former Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, previewed next week’s International Religious Freedom Summit. First Liberty Institute’s Lea Patterson applauded the IRS for reversing its decision to deny a religious organization tax-exempt status for their “Bible teachings.” And, Dan Bishop, U.S. Representative for North Carolina, urged parents to fight back against critical race theory in school curriculum.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Hope for the Persecuted

Around the globe, it’s never been more dangerous to be open about one’s faith. Ambassador Sam Brownback, Congressman Frank Wolf, and Pastor Steve Berger join Pray Vote Stand for a special look at what believers around the world are facing, and ways you can help those far away from wherever you stand.