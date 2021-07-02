Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Hammer Thrower Nails Contempt for U.S.A.

At the U.S. Olympic track and field trials over the weekend, a scene that’s becoming all-too-familiar played out during the medal ceremony for the women’s hammer throw. Bronze medalist Gwen Berry—who will be representing the United States of America at the Tokyo Olympics—chose that moment to show open disdain for America's national anthem.

2. Update: Rank Hypocrisy: Top General Pushes Military CRT

Ignoring the controversy over critical race theory didn’t go so well for the Left. So, they tried denying it. That was a bust. Now, they’ve moved on to a new strategy: digging in and defending it—and, considering the latest clash over the military, that might be the worst idea of all.

3. Blog: Does the Bible Really Condemn Abortion?

The topic of abortion and the church has returned to the news due to the U.S. Roman Catholic bishops’ decision to draft a document restating the Catholic teaching that those who oppose Church doctrine on abortion should refrain from receiving Communion. This has sparked debate on whether churches should discipline politicians complicit in abortion.

4. Blog: Southern Baptist Convention Opposes the Equality Act

At the recent Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), dozens of resolutions were submitted. If a resolution passes, that means the SBC is collectively agreeing to publicly affirm the statement contained in the resolution. One of the prominent resolutions passed this year was to oppose the Equality Act.

5. Washington Watch: Chip Roy, Mary Szoch, Meg Kilgannon

Tony was joined by Chip Roy, U.S. Representative for Texas, who discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the southern border. Mary Szoch, FRC’s Director of the Center for Human Dignity, gave tools for talking to your pro-choice friends about abortion. Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Education Studies, shared about the recent FRC Action School Bootcamp broadcast.

6. Washington Watch: Mike Kelly, Chris Carr, Dan Grant, Meg Kilgannon

Tony was joined by Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania, who discussed the rising crime rate across the country. Chris Carr, Georgia Attorney General, called out the Department of Justice for suing to overturn Georgia’s election integrity law. Dan Grant, CEO of 2nd Vote, shared the investment options 2nd Vote is offering for the “unwoke.” Meg Kilgannon, FRC's Senior Fellow for Education Studies, warned parents after Planned Parenthood gave flyers to 8th graders, informing them that they can get an abortion without parental consent.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Rewriting America’s History

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Rev. Dean Nelson, Dr. Ben Carson, Pastor Carter Conlon, to discuss and pray about the Left rewriting America’s story with an effort to undermine and erase our nation’s history, and why it matters.