Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Blog: 5 Ways to Pray for the People of Afghanistan

The scenes coming out of Afghanistan are horrific. People are so desperate to flee that they would cling to the exteriors of airplanes as they are taking off, with some tragically falling to their deaths. A young woman in tears dreading the Taliban rule says, “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.” Being confronted with such tragedies must drive us to our knees in prayer.

2. Blog: The Tragic Irony of Simone Biles’ Support for Abortion

Simone Biles is in the news once again. After winning two Olympic medals in Tokyo and initiating an important conversation about athletes and mental health, the gymnast used her social media platform on Monday to express support for abortion. Given Biles’ Catholic faith and personal experience in the foster care system, her comments reveal an important disconnect in the gymnasts’ worldview.

3. Blog: University of Pittsburgh Succumbs to Moral Depravity

The University of Pittsburgh continues to demonstrate the depths of human depravity through their unethical experimentation on human fetal tissue derived from abortions. In a horrifying twist, new reports have emerged showing that the university is extracting organs from viable preborn or born infants for use in its GenitoUrinary Developmental Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP).

4. Blog: “Christianity Is Neither Left Nor Right,” Part 1: Why This Phrase Is Misleading

It is a phrase so common today in evangelical circles that you barely notice it anymore. “Christianity is neither left nor right.” Thoughtful people say it. Unthoughtful people say it. Many say it, but hardly anyone evaluates it. It is an important question, though: is this phrase true?

5. Washington Watch: Jerry Boykin, Bob Fu, Tom Kilgannon, Ken Blackwell

Joseph Backholm was joined by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC’s Executive Vice President and former commander of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Bob Fu, Founder and President of China Aid Association and FRC’s Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom, talked about the Associated Press’s investigative report showing that China is using black sites outside its borders. Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance, shared that withdrawing from Afghanistan does not mean the war is over for the United States. And, Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights, evaluated the Biden administration’s leadership thus far and looks ahead to the 2022 election.

6. Washington Watch: Michael Waltz, Edward Graham, Josh Youssef, Albert Mohler

Joseph Backholm was joined by Michael Waltz, U.S. Representative for Florida, to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Edward Graham, Assistant to the Vice President of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse, shared about Samaritan’s Purse’s relief efforts in Haiti following a massive earthquake. Joshua Youssef, President of Help the Persecuted, talked about the persecution that Afghani Christians are facing under the Taliban regime. Dr. Albert Mohler, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, critiqued President Biden for how he has handled foreign policy.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Hope for the Persecuted

In Afghanistan, and many other places around the world, it’s never been more dangerous to follow Jesus. With millions of Christians around the globe facing persecution, where can we turn for hope? In this important Pray Vote Stand episode from earlier this summer, hear stories of courageous men and women who were willing to face these odds all for the sake of Jesus Christ.