Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Blog: Explainer: What the Taliban Takeover Means for Afghan Believers

Open Doors, a ministry that supports persecuted Christians around the world, considers Afghanistan to be only slightly less hostile to Christianity than North Korea. Now, following the Taliban takeover, the Christian community in Afghanistan is under heightened pressure. The last few priests remaining in the country are hoping to flee, and underground Christians are fearing their own deaths.

2. Blog: “They Need a Miracle”: Pray for the People of Afghanistan

It is difficult to ignore the tragedy currently unfolding in Afghanistan. Following President Biden’s decision to fully withdraw U.S. troops, Taliban fighters have taken over the capital, causing the president to flee. Civilians not wanting to live under Taliban rule rushed to the airport in Kabul, desperate to make it onto one of the last planes leaving the country.

3. Blog: Taliban Takeover Brings New Hardships for Afghan Women

The Taliban is trying to convince the rest of the world that they will respect human rights, including women’s. But the women of Afghanistan aren’t buying this for a second, and neither should the rest of the world.

4. Blog: A Closer Look at Virtue: Temperance

Virtue can be defined as moral excellence. Unfortunately, in a fallen world, virtue does not come naturally. But as we’ve seen in this series on virtue, through common and special grace, Christians can foster and grow in virtue. Temperance is the practice of self-restraint and moderation; it teaches us to master our appetites—food and otherwise—and order them in a manner pleasing to God.

5. Washington Watch: Jeremy Barker, Liz Murrill, Bob Good, David Closson

Joseph Backholm was joined by Jeremy Barker of the Religious Freedom Institute to discuss President Biden’s speech regarding the evacuations in Afghanistan and the implications of the situation in Afghanistan for religious freedom. Liz Murrill, Louisiana Solicitor General, praised the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals for upholding a Texas law banning dismemberment abortions. Bob Good, U.S. Representative for Virginia, talked about his newly introduced Teleabortion Prevention Act. And, David Closson, Director of FRC's Center for Biblical Worldview, shared what a recent survey found to be the most seductive, but unbiblical, beliefs Americans embrace.

6. Washington Watch: Terry Jeffrey, Rex Rogers, Ken Blackwell, Kim Colby, Russell Evenson

Joseph Backholm was joined by Terry Jeffrey, editor-in-chief for CNS News, to discuss the far-reaching ramifications of the Afghanistan crisis. Rex Rogers, President of SAT-7, a Middle East media ministry, talked about the persecution that Afghan Christians are facing from the Taliban. Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights, discussed the House of Representatives approving H.R. 4, a federal takeover of America’s elections. Kim Colby, of the Christian Legal Society, warned that President Biden’s Department of Education is poised to revoke protections for campus faith groups. And, Russell Evenson, of the World Outreach Worship Center, shared his efforts to organize turnout at the Newport, Virginia school board meeting in opposition to the state’s transgender school policy.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Critical Race Theory

As America's children head back to school, many parents are wary of what their kids may hear in the classroom. Critical race theory (CRT) and other radical ideologies have crept into school systems. Earlier this summer, Tony Perkins and experts discussed what CRT is, what parents can do to protect their children, and how Christians and the church can respond to CRT.