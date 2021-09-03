Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Blog: “They Need a Miracle”: Pray for the People of Afghanistan

Following President Biden’s decision to fully withdraw U.S. troops, Taliban fighters have taken over the capital. Civilians not wanting to live under Taliban rule rushed to the airport in Kabul, desperate to make it onto one of the last planes leaving the country. For Christians in that country, the situation has gone from bad to worse.

2. Blog: Critical Race Theory and the Path to Truth

Some see the debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a disagreement between those who think racism is real and those who do not. But this is not the case. CRT’s oppressor/oppressed framework is a way of understanding and interpreting the world—one that is significantly in conflict with a biblical worldview because it offers a different understanding of truth.

3. Blog: So You’ve Decided to Homeschool – Now What?

American homeschooling households have more than doubled since 2020. Why? For many parents, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed what America’s public schools have been teaching their children – and it’s terrifying. If you have chosen to homeschool your children, here are some helpful tips to get you started.

4. Blog: Explainer: What Is Happening with Texas’ New Pro-Life Law?

Roe v. Wade resulted from a challenge to a pro-life Texas law. Forty-eight years later, Texas is once again protecting life—but this time, so far, the U.S. Supreme Court has let those protections stand. Texas recently passed a law (known as Senate Bill 8) that restricts abortion after a heartbeat has been detected in the unborn child – this usually occurs around six weeks.

5. Washington Watch: Jerry Boykin, Scott Rasmussen, Pam Pryor, Jody Hice

Joseph Backholm was joined by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC’s Executive Vice President and former commander of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, to discuss the 13 U.S. service members who were killed at the Kabul airport. Scott Rasmussen, pollster and editor-at-large at Ballotpedia, talked about the polling on how President Biden has handled foreign policy, the economy, and the pandemic. Pam Pryor, former Senior State Department official under President Trump, critiqued the Biden administration for mishandling the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies. And, Jody Hice, U.S. Representative for Georgia, shared his thoughts on the recent events in Afghanistan and what Congress can do to hold the Biden administration accountable.

6. Washington Watch: Chris Smith, Tony Perkins, Franklin Graham, Nina Shea

Joseph Backholm was joined by Chris Smith, U.S. Representative for New Jersey, to discuss the humanitarian disaster following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Tony Perkins, FRC President and Marine veteran, gave an on the ground report on Ida Hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan's Purse, shared how Samaritan’s Purse is responding to Hurricane Ida. And, Nina Shea, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Religious Freedom at Hudson Institute, talked about what’s happening to Christians in Afghanistan.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Biden’s “American Families Plan”

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand FRC's Mary Szoch, Joy Pullmann of The Federalist, Charmaine Yoest of Heritage Foundation, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) outlined the problems with Biden's "American Families Plan" and discuss alternative polices that will truly help all families flourish.