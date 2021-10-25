Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: The Great American (Vaccine) Purge

Democrats have a new strategy to enhance the security of Americans: fire those who provide it. Recently, the U.S. Navy became the latest branch of the military to announce it will discharge sailors who don’t meet their definition of “fully vaccinated” by November 28. As the deadline looms nearer, the military is now forced to deal with the reality that many service members will not comply.

2. Update: Republicans Beat the Buzzer with Girls’ Sports Win

Plenty of parents have been fed up with Joe Biden’s fixation on letting boys into girls’ private spaces. But after the rape of one teenage girl in Loudoun County schools and the sexual assault of another, even fewer states are buying the line that the Left’s radical transgender policies don’t hurt anyone. If anything, it made states like Texas even more motivated to keep the two sexes separate.

3. Blog: How Should Christians Think About Biden’s Vaccine Mandate?

On September 9, President Joe Biden announced new executive action concerning COVID-19 vaccines. According to the president’s plan, all employers with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Currently, it is unclear what type of medical, religious, or conscience exemptions will be granted concerning the vaccine mandate.

4. Blog: How Should Christians Use Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates?

Revelations of radical activism by a teacher in California with an Antifa flag in his classroom and marking student’s papers using stamps with images of communist leaders roiled Sacramento area parents. In a shocking and at times profane 12-minute video, Inderkum High School AP Government teacher Gabriel Gipe explained that he has “180 days to turn [students] into revolutionaries.”

5. Washington Watch: Steve Daines, Chad Wolf, Mat Staver, Connor Semelsberger

Tony Perkins was joined by Steve Daines, U.S. Senator from Montana, who gave an update on negotiations over the reconciliation bill and the removal of the Hyde amendment in the Labor, Health and Human Services Senate bill. Chad Wolf, of the America First Policy Institute, talked about what’s happening at the southern border with arrests soaring to an all-time high. Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, discussed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer denying the emergency injunction pending appeal on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers. And, Connor Semelsberger, FRC’s Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity, unpacked what’s really in the reconciliation bill’s Green New Deal.

6. Washington Watch: Vicky Hartzler, Edward Graham, Mike Berry, Bob Fu

Washington Watch’s guest host, Joseph Backholm, was joined by Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri, discussed reports of China’s advanced space capability, the threats that China poses to U.S. national security, and the Democrats $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Edward Graham, of Samaritan’s Purse, gave an update on the U.S. missionaries who were kidnapped by a notorious Haitian gang. Mike Berry, of First Liberty Institute, shared that Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate are facing harassment and intimidation. And, Bob Fu, Founder and President of China Aid Association and FRC’s Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom, discussed the U.S. rejoining the UN Human Rights Council and China shutting down Bible apps and Christian WeChat accounts as new crackdown policies go into effect.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Biden’s Anti-Family Budget Buster

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Rep. Bob Good, Connor Semelsberger, and Pastor Gary Keesee to discuss the threat Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act poses to life, families, children, and our future as a nation. Listen as they unpack the top harms of the most expensive bill EVER considered by Congress and join us as we pray for men and women to rise up and stop it!