Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: How the White House Will Steal Christmas

The Grinch may have stiff competition in President Biden. Retailers, industry leaders, and labor groups aren’t sending their requests to the North Pole—they are sending them to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, asking the president to push pause on the deadline for workers to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate, which has been set for December 8.

2. Update: Biden’s Department of Injustice and Intimidation

The Loudoun County School Board may be in the market for a new superintendent. According to emails, not only did Scott Ziegler know about the sexual assault by a boy in a girls’ restroom, he alerted the board to it that same day—which, for people keeping track, was three weeks before he publicly told parents there’d been “no incidents” related to gender neutral bathrooms.

3. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Politics in Church

Churches should have greater freedom and flexibility constitutionally, and they should carefully and prayerfully consider how to steward their freedom well. Christians should engage politically, but that engagement must be done biblically, which is why churches (and particularly pastors) need to be wise and discerning, especially during election season.

4. Blog: Homemaking Is a Sacred Calling, Despite What Society Says

Recently, two hearings took place in the U.S. Senate to review the legality and the morality of the Texas Heartbeat Act (S.B. 8). The hearings made clear that pro-abortion Democrats think that a woman must have the ability to choose abortion to truly be free and equal. Implicit in their arguments was a belief that women who choose homemaking over a career are somehow unequal in this country.

5. Washington Watch: Haris Alic, Chuck Holton, Pat Fallon, Ben Carson

Tony Perkins was joined by Haris Alic, reporter for the Washington Times, who shared the latest on the reconciliation bill. Pat Fallon, U.S. Representative for Texas, discussed the State Department admitting there are 363 Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Chuck Holton, freelance reporter for CBN News, gave an update on the caravans heading for the U.S.-Mexico border and 52 Al-Qaeda suspects who were captured heading towards the United States. And, Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, talked about his Little Patriots initiative and new children’s book “Why America Matters.”

6. Washington Watch: Michael Ginsberg, Randy Weber, Meg Kilgannon, Jim Inhofe, Sam Brownback, Gordon Chang

Tony Perkins was joined by Michael Ginsberg, Congressional correspondent at the Daily Caller, who shared the latest on the reconciliation bill negotiations taking place in the U.S. Senate. Randy Weber, U.S. Representative for Texas, talked about business groups asking the Biden administration to delay the upcoming COVID vaccine mandates. Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Education Studies, gave an update on what’s happening in Loudoun County after a student was found guilty of sexual assault in a school bathroom. Jim Inhofe, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, discussed his letter to the Pentagon urging a suspension of the vaccine mandate on servicemembers. Sam Brownback, former Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, reacted to the military coup in Sudan and the implications on religious freedom. And, Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China and The Great U.S.-China Tech War, discussed the Biden administration’s policy toward Taiwan and President Biden’s plan to attend the G20 Summit in Rome.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: A Nation Bordering on Lawlessness

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Rep. Mary Miller, Dr. Dave Brat, and Pastor Jorge Tovar to take a deeper look at the border crisis. We’ve witnessed heartbreaking scenes along the southern border and the Biden administration’s refusal to act is making things worse. Join us as we pray for solutions that balance charity with our commitment to law and order.