Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Kerry Signals Lane Change on China

A Chinese official revealed he’s met with Biden’s climate negotiator, John Kerry, as many as 30 times. During all of these conversations, a reporter asked Kerry if he’d ever bothered to bring up the Uyghurs? Slave labor? His response: “That’s not my lane.” Tell that to the young men who’ve been sodomized and tortured and the young women who’ve undergone forced abortions and have been forcibly sterilized on the CCP’s watch.

2. Update: The Plane Truth about Vax Tyranny

What air travel needs right now is more restrictions, said 37 Democratic lawmakers in a letter to President Biden. Their call for further travel restrictions doesn’t just unhappily coincide with the holiday travel season; they explicitly cite that as a reason to enact the restrictions.

3. Blog: 5 Bible Passages That Affirm the Personhood of the Unborn

Abortion continues to be a hot-button issue in America. As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in upcoming abortion-related cases, Christians should take the time to consider what exactly the Bible teaches about human dignity and abortion. Here are several Scripture passages that affirm life beginning in the womb and the personhood of the unborn child.

4. Blog: Women Must Be Protected in the NDAA

In the Senate’s preparation to take up the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (NDAA, S. 2792), hundreds of amendments to the bill have been offered. One of the most crucial for senators to support is the amendment which removes the provision changing registration for the Selective Service to require young women to register alongside men.

5. Washington Watch: Garret Graves, Phil Robertson, Al Robertson

Tony Perkins was joined by Rep. Garret Graves, U.S. Representative for Louisiana, who discussed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit extending the injunction against President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers, Biden signing the infrastructure bill, and the letter sent by congressional Democrats to Biden demanding a vaccine requirement or a negative test prior to boarding an airline flight. Also, Phil Robertson and Al Robertson, co-hosts of the “Unashamed” podcast, shared their thoughts on current issues, including the vaccine mandates, indoctrination in schools, and the Republican National Committee announcing its first-ever “RNC Pride Coalition.”

6. Washington Watch: Steve Daines, Andrea Lucas, Roger Severino, Andy Biggs, Lela Gilbert

Tony Perkins was joined by Steve Daines, U.S. Senator from Montana, who discussed the NDAA provision forcing women into the military draft. Andrea Lucas, Commissioner on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, commented on the Biden administration’s intrusive questionnaire for evaluating requests for religious exemptions to vaccine mandates. Roger Severino, of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, lamented a memo showing that HHS is expected to roll back Trump-era religious liberty protections. Andy Biggs, U.S. Representative for Arizona, shared what an internal email provided by an FBI whistleblower reveals about the DOJ using counterterrorism tools against parents. And, FRC’s Lela Gilbert discussed the Biden State Department removing Nigeria from its Countries of Particular Concern list.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: A Time for Gratitude

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Dr. Kenyn Cureton and Dr. Jeffrey Froh ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to pray for America and look at the long-term impact a culture of gratefulness can have on a nation.