Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Lacking Infrastructural Integrity

It was shaping up to be one of Joe Biden’s worst weeks yet. Humiliated in Virginia and nearly so in New Jersey, then came the news that the president’s approval rating had collapsed. By all rights, Biden’s radical agenda was done—kaput. Until late recently, when—for reasons no one can fathom—13 Republicans decided to give the sinking party a life raft.

2. Update: Tailoring Suits to Stop Biden

The president used his “emergency” powers to file the vaccine mandate but there has been absolutely no hurry to put it into effect. If COVID is that urgent, Joe Biden has sure taken his sweet time showing it. But then, that’s one of the most outrageous parts of this whole process. The virus is no longer the emergency—the attacks it enables on our freedoms are.

3. Blog: House Democrats Want to Fund… Companies That Oppress Uyghurs?

Democrats have released their latest version of President Biden’s budget-busting reconciliation bill, taking it from bad to worse. This bill, nearing $1.75 trillion in new spending, covers programs that will fund abortions, imposes a one-size-fits-all approach to childcare, and now includes language that would allow taxpayer funding to subsidize Chinese companies that engage in human rights abuses.

4. Blog: Blasphemy Laws in Pakistan Oppress Another Victim

Masih, an Arabic word meaning “messiah,” is a common family name among Pakistani Christians. One of them is Stephan Masih, a Pakistani man with a psychological disability. Sadly, Masih is one of too many Christians in Pakistan who has become a victim of the country’s blasphemy laws.

5. Washington Watch: Mark Green, Todd Rokita, Vicky Hartzler, Dave Yost, Brent Keilen

Tony Perkins was joined by Mark Green, U.S. Representative for Tennessee, to discuss the Democrats’ massive spending bills. Todd Rokita, Indiana Attorney General, unpacked Biden’s recently released vaccine mandate rule. Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri, talked about the role critical race theory and education played in the Virginia governor’s race. Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General, gave his thoughts on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate rule. And, Brent Keilen, Vice President of FRC Action, reacted to the election results in Virginia and around the country.

6. Washington Watch: August Pfluger, Roger Severino, Todd Nettleton, David Closson

Washington Watch guest host Joseph Backholm was joined by August Pfluger, U.S. Representative for Texas, who gave an update on the reconciliation and infrastructure bills and the Biden administration saying they would pay illegal immigrants $450,000. Roger Severino, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, called out the Biden administration for improperly using an emergency rule provision to push mandates. Todd Nettleton, of The Voice of the Martyrs, shared how we can pray for persecuted believers during the upcoming International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians. And, David Closson, FRC’s Director of the Center for Biblical Worldview, discussed how Christians can think biblically about freedom.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Honoring God and Caesar in the Age of Government Mandates

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Ryan Tucker, Robert Destro, and Owen Strachan to pray and weigh in on the upcoming deadlines for Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate rules. Many are facing a profoundly unfair choice between their convictions and their career. So how do we honor God and Caesar? Watch to find out.