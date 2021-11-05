Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: The Night Is Youngkin

Parents are not just caretakers on behalf of the state. They are the men and women entrusted by God with the nurturing—physical, mental, and spiritual—of the little ones they raise. That’s why public schools are designed to serve families, not the other way around. That is why Virginia moms and dads across the state decided they’d had enough.

2. Update: Big-City Mandates Hose Firefighters

As vaccine mandates kick into effect in places like New York, the time everyone was dreading is here. Firefighters, ambulance drivers, police, and even waste management employees will have to prove they’ve been at least half-vaccinated or be forced into unpaid leave. While Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) insists that he isn’t having “second thoughts” about the dictate, plenty of locals are.

3. Blog: Why the Rush to “Reassign Gender”?

In the past few years, there has been a sharp increase in pushing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and reassignment surgeries on minors. But why the rush? Are there any associated health risks for children, and if so, what are they? In the insightful documentary, Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender?, the filmmakers reveal the pressure children are facing from the transgender agenda.

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Freedom

What is freedom? It’s a question at the heart of the American experiment. Our national anthem dubs us “the land of the free.” In a country where everyone is free to decide for themselves what the definition of freedom is, how long can that country maintain some semblance of unity before devolving into either fascism or an anarchy of moral relativism?

5. Washington Watch: James Lankford, Chuck Grassley, Jeff Barrows, Josh Hawley

Tony Perkins was joined by James Lankford, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, to discuss the Marine Corps’ announcement that marines who refuse the COVID vaccine will be discharged after November 28, and his new memo detailing how the Democrats’ spending bill would expand using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions. Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator from Iowa, talked about the Beth Robinson confirmation vote and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo targeting parents. Dr. Jeff Barrows, of Christian Medical & Dental Associations, discussed the American Medical Association’s newly released document saying that doctors should use language inspired by critical race theory. And, Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator from Missouri, shared how liberals’ attacks on masculinity are driving men to pornography and video games.

6. Washington Watch: Thomas Catenacci, Louie Gohmert, Heather Hacker, Jim Lee, Brent Keilen

Tony Perkins was joined by Thomas Catenacci, a reporter for the Daily Caller, who shared what’s happened at the COP26 climate change conference. Louie Gohmert, U.S. Representative for Texas, unpacked what would happen if the Biden administration moved forward with making $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants who sued the Trump administration. Heather Hacker, Partner at Hacker Stephens LLP and former Assistant Solicitor General of Texas, shared what happened during the U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments on the Texas Heartbeat law case. Jim Lee, CEO and Founder of Susquehanna Polling & Research Inc., talked about a new NBC poll showing 71 percent of Americans believe the country is on the “wrong track.” And, Brent Keilen, Vice President of FRC Action, discussed the Virginia gubernatorial election and how the education issue is shaping the race.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Praying for a Post-Roe America

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Leslie Rutledge, Abby Johnson, and Roland Warren to discuss and pray over the two major abortion cases heard by the Supreme Court this term. There’s more speculation than ever that the days of Roe v. Wade are numbered, and Christians must be prepared to ramp up their outreach to mothers in crisis.