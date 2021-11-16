Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series about key provisions that states have advanced in 2021 to defend the family and human dignity.

Religious liberty is protected by the very first clauses of the First Amendment and has been foundational to America’s identity, but in many states people of faith or no faith at all are under attack from the government for their beliefs about natural marriage and biological sex.

Hands On Originals, a Louisville T-shirt maker that both serves and employs individuals who identify as homosexual, was sued for refusing to print shirts in support of a 2012 gay pride festival. Barronelle Stutzman, a flower-arranger in Richland, Washington, is currently set to lose not only her business but also her personal assets to the state for declining to arrange flowers for the same-sex wedding of a long-time customer. In the same year, Jack Philips, a baker in Lakewood, Colorado was sued for declining to design a cake for a same-sex wedding, and in 2013 the same thing happened to Melissa Klein in Gresham, Oregon. Atlanta Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran was fired in 2015 for writing a devotional book that mentioned the biblical teaching that sex should be reserved for marriage between a man and a woman. Hundreds more examples of governmental discrimination against people of faith could be given, and new ones seem to occur every week.

Thankfully, state legislators have responded by introducing Government Nondiscrimination Acts (GNDAs) in 18 states since 2015. GNDAs seek to ensure that Americans will never be discriminated against by their government for affirming natural marriage and biological sex. Almost half of the 41 bills were introduced in 2016, each preventing the government from penalizing people or organizations for their beliefs about marriage and sexuality. A cause of action has been added to most versions, giving them much stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Contrary to the often hysterical accusations hurled by LGBT advocacy organizations and repeated by reporters and politicians, GNDAs do not limit or regulate same-sex marriage, and never exempt any individual or entity from providing services that are necessary to protect the life, health, or safety of another person. Contrary to the framing of much of the public debate, GNDAs do not allow businesses to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity; rather, they protect people from government discrimination (including business owners) if they refuse to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions.

No person should be subjected to government discrimination for following their religious beliefs or moral convictions regarding natural marriage or biological sex. Whether one bakes cakes, designs T-shirts, arranges flowers, or officiates weddings, Americans should to be able to live and work in a manner consistent with their sincerely held convictions. With state and even local officials increasingly suing individuals, even in “conservative” states, Government Nondiscrimination Acts are desperately needed in every state if America is to live up to its historic reputation as a haven of liberty.