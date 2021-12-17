Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Here Comes San Jose Right down Tyranny Lane

All they did was meet for worship in obedience to the Word of God. Then the government started fining them. Now, officials have shown up with a warrant and are interrogating their employees. The Supreme Court has twice ruled in favor of Calvary Chapel San Jose, yet the government is still harassing them.

2. Update: Biden on State Voting Protections: Dash Away, All!

The best person to host a “democracy summit” probably isn’t someone who wants to undermine elections, use the courts to subvert the rule of law, and thinks the best kind of government ignores individual freedoms. But then, Joe Biden probably isn’t the best person to lead a democracy either.

3. Blog: Fact Check: 5 False Claims Corrected in the Dobbs Oral Arguments

On December 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Julie Rickelman argued that the Court should strike down Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act—the bipartisan legislation banning abortion after 15 weeks. Although Rickelman’s arguments occasionally aligned with the truth, the majority of what she said does not pass a fact check.

4. Blog: The Public Is Being Primed To Feel Groovy About Psychedelic Drugs

Right now, there is a concerted effort to change the American public’s attitude towards psychedelic drugs. Turn on Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming services, and you’re likely to find shows and documentaries on the usefulness of these drugs. This is the first public sign that we are being primed to accept the recreational and “prescription” use of psychedelics to solve both our mental and spiritual ills.

5. Washington Watch: James Comer, Luther Harrison, Paul Schmitt, Meg Kilgannon

Joseph Backholm was joined by James Comer, U.S. Representative for Kentucky, who shared about the devastation from the recent tornadoes and relief efforts across Kentucky. Luther Harrison, with Samaritan’s Purse, discussed their relief efforts in the states devastated by tornadoes. Paul Schmitt, of Alliance Defending Freedom, celebrated a victory for a church school after Maryland officials revoked the school’s eligibility to participate in a voucher program based on the school’s beliefs on marriage and sexuality. And, FRC’s Meg Kilgannon warned of school districts across the U.S. screening teaching applicants about their political beliefs and commends parents for successfully persuading an Arizona school district to cancel a “Transgender Awareness Week.”

6. Washington Watch: Ron Estes, Ronnie Stinson, Mike McClure, Andrew Bostom

Joseph Backholm was joined by Ron Estes, U.S. Representative for Kansas, to discuss the Congressional Budget Office’s numbers showing the true cost of the Build Back Better bill. Ronnie Stinson, with Trace Creek Baptist Church in Kentucky, talked about how the church is responding to the worst tornado destruction in the state’s history. Mike McClure, Senior Pastor of Calvary Christian Fellowship in California, shared about the California government serving a warrant and demanding information on COVID compliance. And, Dr. Andrew Bostom, Associate Professor at Brown University, questioned why COVID policies are drifting further and further away from what clinical data shows about the virus.

7. Washington Watch: Dan Bishop, Sarah Perry, Virgil Walker, Arielle Del Turco, Gordon Chang

Joseph Backholm was joined by Dan Bishop, U.S. Representative for North Carolina, to discuss the House holding Mark Meadows in criminal contempt. Sarah Perry, with Heritage Foundation, warned of LGBT indoctrination promoting “Two Spirit” sexuality and child mutation happening to four-year-olds in L.A. schools. Virgil Walker, of G3 Ministries and co-host of the Just Thinking Podcast, called out a Denver elementary school for planning a racially segregated playground night in the name of “equity.” FRC’s Arielle Del Turco talked about the House passing legislation banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region. And, Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China, discussed the video summit between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.