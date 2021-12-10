Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Senate Strikes Funding Deal in the Saint Nick of Time

No one is turning off the government’s lights any time soon, thanks to a deal struck in the Senate recently. With a shutdown deadline breathing down Democrats’ necks, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) decided that maybe it wasn’t such a good idea for his party to preside over another disaster and finally caved to the conservatives’ demand: a vote on the vaccine mandate.

2. Update: Republicans in Top Form on Draft Day

In a Congress run by Democrats, it’s not every day that conservatives can celebrate a common-sense victory. So, when word leaked that there’d been a dramatic change to the military spending bill, most Republicans were waiting for the other shoe to drop. The rumors turned out to be true: language forcing women in the military draft has been completely eliminated.

3. Blog: The Trend Toward Normalizing Pedophilia Must Be Halted

Americans are awakening to the call to protect children from being sexualized. Following the national news coverage of local school board meetings, U.S. citizens are shocked to learn that taxpayer dollars have been used to make sexually explicit materials available in school libraries and attendance to pornographic sex-ed lessons mandatory.

4. Blog: Listen to the Young, Female Voices of the Pro-Life Movement

On the day of the oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, thousands of advocates flocked to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to vocalize their convictions about abortion. The pro-life side featured a diverse crowd, but one of the most numerous demographics in attendance at the pro-life rally was one for which the pro-abortion side claims to speak—college-aged women.

5. Washington Watch: Jerry Boykin, Lela Gilbert, Chip Roy, Chuck Grassley

Tony Perkins was joined by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC’s Executive Vice President and former commander of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, who discussed President Biden’s call with Vladimir Putin. Lela Gilbert, FRC’s Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom, talked about the letter signed by religious freedom advocates calling for the Biden administration to put Nigeria back on the list of Countries of Particular Concern. Chip Roy, U.S. Representative for Texas, gave an update on what’s happening in Congress after the NDAA provision forcing women to register for the military draft was removed. And, Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator from Iowa, discussed the status of Biden’s vaccine mandates.

6. Washington Watch: Michael Waltz, Jeff Barrows, J. Marie Griffin-Taylor, Meg Kilgannon

Tony Perkins was joined by Michael Waltz, U.S. Representative for Florida, who discussed the Biden administration announcing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Dr. Jeff Barrows, with Christian Medical & Dental Associations, detailed what is known about and the proper response to the Omicron variant. J. Marie Griffin-Taylor, of Truett McConnell University, talked about the crime wave sweeping California and the policies that led to the lawlessness. And, Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Education Studies, shared about the push back by state chapters against the National School Board Association (NSBA) for accusing parents of “domestic terrorism.”

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: The Hope of the World

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins reflected on the hope that believers have through Christ and how we can be confident that all things work together for good.