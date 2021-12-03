Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Gratitude: The Power to Transform

This isn’t the idyllic Norman Rockwell backdrop to Thanksgiving that most Americans would have chosen. With every negative headline, every crisis, gratitude is probably the last thing on most people’s minds. How many of us are actually stopping to look beyond the sting of the present to reflect on our true blessings—and what kind of difference would it make if we did?

2. Update: To Whom It May Ignore: U.S. Abandons Terror-filled Nigeria

When Pastor Silas Yakubu Ali didn’t show up to preach on Sunday morning, there was one overriding feeling: dread. As the hour grew later, people in the congregation left to search—each one praying that his disappearance wasn’t what they all feared. In Nigeria, being a Christian or going to church could be a death sentence—one that had been carried out thousands of times this year already.

3. Blog: International Olympic Committee Abandons Women Athletes

Imagine that you are a top administrator at a track meet and you notice that in the 17-year-old category there appears to be a boy running in the girls’ race. What course of action you would take? Well, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), your approach would depend upon what year you noticed such a thing.

4. Blog: 10 Things You Can Do to Defend the Unborn Ahead of Dobbs

On December 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. This case concerns the constitutionality of Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which prohibits elective abortion after 15 weeks. Because Mississippi’s law directly challenges the abortion jurisprudence of Roe v. Wade, the Dobbs case presents the greatest opportunity to overturn Roe.

5. Washington Watch: Andy Biggs, Gordon Chang, Owen Strachan

Tony Perkins was joined by Andy Biggs, U.S. Representative for Arizona, to discuss Fauci saying that we should be “prepared to do anything and everything” in response to the Omicron COVID variant. Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” talked about China’s Belt and Road Initiative. And, Owen Strachan, Senior Fellow with FRC’s Center for Biblical Worldview, author, and provost and research professor at Grace Bible Theological Seminary, unpacked the woke agenda in the Salvation Army’s curriculum.

6. Washington Watch: Roger Marshall, Chris Smith, Gordon Chang, Mike Johnson

Tony Perkins was joined by Roger Marshall, U.S. Senator from Kansas, who shared his efforts to stop President Biden’s vaccine mandate in the upcoming spending measures being considered by the U.S. Senate. Chris Smith, U.S. Representative for New Jersey, responded to the Biden administration’s removal of Nigeria from the Countries of Particular Concern list. Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” talked about the Women’s Tennis Association suspending all its events in China. And, Mike Johnson, U.S. Representative for Louisiana, analyzed Justice Sotomayor’s comments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization oral arguments.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Dobbs: The Beginning of the End of Abortion?

On this episode of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Erin Morrow Hawley, Mary Szoch, and David Closson to discuss the Supreme Court oral arguments in Dobbs and to pray for the beginning of a new day for the unborn in America.