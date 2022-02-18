Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: The Truck Stops Here

As the truckers’ protest in Ottawa enters its third week, Canadian lawmakers are beginning to feel the pain. Vehicles have blocked three U.S.-border crossings, including the busiest—Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. Protestors opened one lane to Canada-bound traffic, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened up to $100,000 and a year in prison to protestors.

2. Update: Olympic Rings Hollow for Missing Generations

At the Olympic games, China recently ranked a distant 11th in the medal count. For this year’s Olympic host, the ranking must come as a disappointment. One must wonder how much they could have accomplished with the generations China destroyed. How many future medalists were lost to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) one-child policy and disrespect of human life? The world will never know.

3. Update: U.S. Sponsors Fan the Olympic Flame

America’s biggest companies may be downplaying their Olympic sponsorships at home, but in Beijing you can’t walk two feet without a flashy reminder of the U.S.’s heavy corporate presence. Like most of today’s corporate culture, it’s the tale of two continents: demand “justice” at home, enable the violators of it abroad.

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Missouri’s SAFE Act

Missouri state representative Suzie Pollock recently introduced the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act. If passed, this legislation would prohibit puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and so-called gender reassignment surgeries for minors. The bill also prohibits the public funding, insurance coverage, and referral of such procedures for minors.

5. Blog: More Than Romance: The True Meaning of Valentine’s Day

For some, Valentine’s Day is a fun excuse to dote on a spouse or loved one with roses, chocolates, and heart-shaped cards. A cynical few believe Valentine’s Day is just a marketing ploy—a made-up holiday that guilts you into spending money on someone. However, the historical origin of Valentine’s Day had nothing to do with any of these things.

6. Washington Watch: Dave Brat, Ken Blackwell, Sam Brownback, Andrew Brunson, Chip Roy

Tony Perkins was joined by Dave Brat, Dean of Liberty University’s School of Business, who addressed what rising inflation and lagging wage growth means for the economy and the political landscape. Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance and former Ohio Secretary of State, discussed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce demanding an end to Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” of truckers. Sam Brownback, former Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, spoke on China’s human rights record. Andrew Brunson, FRC’s Special Advisor for Religious Freedom, shared about the delivery of FRC prayer pledges to Päivi Räsänen, a member of Finland’s parliament who is facing trial for expressing biblical beliefs about human sexuality. And, Chip Roy, U.S. Representative for Texas, reiterated his support of Päivi Räsänen and discussed the letter he wrote offering her prayer and encouragement as she stands trial.

7. Washington Watch: Connor Semelsberger, Louie Gohmert, James Lankford, Nina Shea, Steve Daines, Meg Kilgannon

Tony Perkins was joined by Connor Semelsberger, FRC’s Director of Federal Affairs – Life and Human Dignity, who celebrated that Democrats in Congress have all but conceded that the Hyde Amendment will not be repealed this year. Louie Gohmert, U.S. Representative for Texas, discussed the Durham court filing, President Biden ordering the release of Trump’s White House visitor logs, and the call for open hearings on surveillance of representatives and staffers. James Lankford, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, talked about his letter on the Equal Rights Amendment and the Senate’s Continuing Resolution. Nina Shea, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Religious Freedom at Hudson Institute, detailed China’s record of persecuting the Falun Gong and the high-tech nature of the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution. Steve Daines, U.S. Senator from Montana, addressed whether a GOP controlled Congress could ease the financial strain on American families. And, Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Education Studies, unpacked news reports on school boards getting death threats amid rage over race, gender, mask policies.