Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Ukraine’s Day of Infamy

It seems unfathomable that a week ago, the world’s televisions were full of triumph and sport, international spirit and respect. Those same screens are unrecognizable now, as people from every continent woke up to a new reality: war. As images flash across monitors of explosions along the Ukrainian front, there’s a certain disbelief that any of this is real.

2. Update: Canada Goes Tow to Tow with Truckers

They blasted their horns and sang “O Canada!” Some of the protestors linked arms as Ottawa police moved through the 300 semis and campers, arresting people along the way. The truckers didn’t torch government buildings or throw fireworks at mounted police. Ever since the demonstration started, they’ve been composed, peaceful. And the American Left can’t stand it.

3. Update: Let the Games Chagrin

The closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Olympics couldn’t come soon enough for NBC, who just broadcasted the biggest Games flop of the modern age. When the curtain finally came down on the disaster that was the Winter Games, there were winners, to be sure. But there were, for the first time, many more losers—and the sporting world that allowed China to host was the biggest.

4. Blog: Praying for Ukraine

Russia has “shattered peace in Europe” in one night. The onslaught began only minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he would be conducting a “special military operation” Ukraine. It quickly became clear that the operation was a full-scale invasion. As innocent civilians watch in terror as their country is invaded here are five ways you can pray for Ukraine.

5. Blog: Praying for Leah Sharibu After Four Years in Captivity

Four years ago, Leah Sharibu’s world was turned upside down. She went from being a normal schoolgirl in a rural region of Nigeria to being a captive of a faction of one of the world’s most notorious terrorist groups, Boko Haram. On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram terrorists attacked her school. They kidnapped 109 students. However, they quickly released all but one: Leah Sharibu.

6. Washington Watch: Vicky Hartzler, Gordon Chang, Ron Johnson, Rachel Emmanuel, Jason Snead

Tony Perkins was joined by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri, who commented on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” discussed the close of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and how corporate America is complicit in China’s human rights abuses. Ron Johnson, U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, shared the latest on COVID news and his Right to Treat legislation. Rachel Emmanuel, reporter for iPolitics, described what she witnessed on Canada’s Parliament Hill. And, Jason Snead, Executive Director of the Honest Elections Project, gave an update on election reform bills in the states.

7. Washington Watch: George Thomas, Mike Pompeo, Maureen Steele, Ken Paxton, Travis Weber, Jack Hibbs

Tony Perkins was joined by George Thomas, CBN’s senior international correspondent, who shared the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mike Pompeo, former United States Secretary of State, discussed the latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his upcoming visit to Taiwan. Maureen Steele, National Organizer of The People’s Convoy, provided insight on the mission of the American Freedom Convoy and its current journey across the country. Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, talked about his recent legal declaration that transgender procedures on minors is child abuse. Travis Weber, FRC’s Vice President for Policy & Government Affairs, unpacked the radical Abortion on Demand Act, which is deceptively titled the Women’s Health Protection Act. And, Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California, shared how believers can respond to and pray for Ukraine.