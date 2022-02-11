Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Pelosi Again Disqualifies Olympic Criticism

During the Olympic opening ceremony, China kicked off its Genocide Games with an obvious PR stunt; one of two athletes who lit the Olympic cauldron was a woman of reportedly Uyghur heritage. The unmistakable message China is promoting is that Western criticism is incorrect, that there is no genocide against the Uyghurs in Xinxiang, that the U.S. declaration of genocide is baseless propaganda.

2. Update: Natural Immunity: Don’t Follow the Science Cherry-Pickers

A new study from Johns Hopkins on natural immunity to COVID-19 might prove Anthony Fauci's worst nightmare. “If you had a positive COVID test in the past, then you had a 99.3 percent chance of having circulating antibodies against COVID, and those antibodies were present up to 20 months,” explained Dr. Marty Makary on “Washington Watch.”

3. Blog: A Year of Biden’s Foreign Policy: Blunders, Chaos, and Human Suffering

President Joe Biden assumed office one year ago, and although he declared at a press conference yesterday that he “probably outperformed what anyone thought would happen” in his first year, Americans are frustrated—and rightfully so. When it comes to foreign policy alone, one can’t help but think that American interests are less secure and our allies more frustrated with us than last year.

4. Blog: On Religious Freedom Day, Let’s Recommit to This Fundamental Human Right

Each year on January 16, America observes Religious Freedom Day. Unlike many others, this observance wasn’t launched in the 20th or 21st century. Its first appearance dates back to a founding American document on the subject, penned by Thomas Jefferson in 1777. Less than 10 years later, the document was enacted into Virginia State Law, and later into America’s First Amendment.

5. Washington Watch: Roger Marshall, Jerry Boykin, Bob Fu, Meg Kilgannon

Tony Perkins was joined by Roger Marshall, U.S. Senator from Kansas, who discussed Democratic governors rescinding COVID restrictions as waves of polling show Americans are ready to move on with life. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC’s Executive Vice President and former commander of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, discussed United States and Iran resuming nuclear talks. Bob Fu, Founder and President of China Aid Association and FRC’s Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom, talked about the growing repression of China on Christians and others. John Stemberger, President and general Counsel for Florida Family Policy Council, responded to President Biden's comments on Florida’s bill that protects children from inappropriate sex and gender conversations in the classroom. And, Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Education Studies, detailed FRC Action’s candidate school training event in North Carolina.

6. Washington Watch: Chris Smith, John Boozman, Michael Waltz, Marty Makary

Tony Perkins was joined by Chris Smith, U.S. Representative for New Jersey, who discussed the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and why many are referring to it as the “Genocide Games.” John Boozman, U.S. Senator from Arkansas, talked about the Senate Republicans’ letter to the DHS Secretary asking why taxpayer dollars are being used to fly illegal immigrants around the country. Michael Waltz, U.S. Representative for Florida, called out NBC for refusing to air his ad that criticizes China. And, Dr. Marty Makary, Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine & School of Public Health, shared the findings of his newly released study on natural immunity.

7. Washington Watch: Nihal Krishan, Craig Parshall, Dave LaRock, Nury Turkel, Tim Norton, Mark Harris

Tony Perkins was joined by Nihal Krishan, reporter for the Washington Examiner, to address Biden’s FCC nominee, Gigi Sohn, and the impact she could have on swaying the majority in the agency. Craig L. Parshall, attorney and special counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, shared whether Gigi Sohn’s confirmation to FCC could lead to reinstating the Fairness Doctrine. Dave LaRock, Virginia Delegate, discussed the voting happening in the Virginia House on a bill that gives families the ability to opt-out of mask mandates issued by school systems. Nury Turkel, commissioner for the U.S. Commission on International Religious, talked about China’s treatment of the Uyghurs and the CCP’s propaganda during the Olympics. Tim Norton, a trucker from Brooks, Alberta, discussed his personal experience with Canada’s “Freedom Convoy”. And, Dr. Mark Harris, FRC's vice president for the Association of Churches & Ministries, shared about FRC Action’s recent candidate training event in North Carolina.