As America awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—the case considering whether Mississippi’s law protecting the lives of unborn babies at 15-weeks is constitutional—pro-lifers in Mississippi aren’t just twiddling their thumbs. Led by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, these pro-life, pro-woman advocates hosted a virtual baby shower to benefit the over 30 pregnancy resource centers in the state. As Attorney General Fitch said, “There are women facing great challenges when they learn that they are pregnant…The pro-life movement has always been about supporting these women. We want these women to know that they do not have to face this on their own.”

One of the best ways to support women facing unplanned pregnancies is to support the work of pregnancy resource centers. We invite you to join Attorney General Fitch in showering pregnancy resource centers all over the country with prayer, love, and material items.

What is a pregnancy resource center?

A pregnancy resource center (PRC) is an organization that offers material, emotional, and often spiritual support to women and men facing an unexpected pregnancy, seeking support for infants or toddlers, looking for guidance before a potential abortion, or searching for healing afterward. In 2019, PRCs nationwide served almost two million people and provided nearly $270 million in services. Each PRC is unique, but they are alike in their mission of supporting women and men throughout pregnancy and after the birth of the child. They provide material support, including clothing, diapers, wipes, and formula; education about pregnancy, parenting, and life skills; and medical services like pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and STD testing. Many PRCs also offer housing for mothers and their children; spiritual support; assistance for abuse and human trafficking victims; and guidance applying for Medicaid, SNAPS, and WIC. Pregnancy resource centers offer loving care for mothers and fathers in need.

Where can I find one?

To find a pregnancy resource center, visit Pregnancy Decision Line at pregnancydecisionline.org or call 866-798-9541. Pregnancy Decision Line provides confidential, free support to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy. You can also visit Option Line at optionline.org or call or text 800-712-4357. In addition to offering emergency hotline support and information about pregnancy and abortion recovery, Option Line connects you with a PRC near you for local support.

How can I support PRCs?

PRCs depend on the consistency and faithfulness of prayer, volunteers, financial donations, and material donations (clothes, diapers, wipes, formula, etc.). You and your community might consider committing to one or more of these needs. Call your local PRC and ask about their immediate needs. Whether it is organizing diapers, praying for women, teaching an online parenting class, or making a monthly donation, PRCs and the mothers they serve are grateful for support. Single parents and couples need supportive communities, especially when facing an unexpected pregnancy.

How can my church get involved?

PRCs are always grateful for the assistance of churches. Connect with your local PRC to find their specific needs, and post about volunteer opportunities in the church’s bulletin. Schedule group service days at the PRC for the youth and adults. This is an excellent opportunity to open young people’s eyes to the needs right in their neighborhood. Dedicate a month for collecting diapers, wipes, formula, and other materials. Ask your local PRC what materials they are most in need of to get started. And, of course, pray. As a congregation, pray not only for an end to abortion but also for mothers and fathers in need and those who help them.

Savannah Anne Carman is an intern with the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council.