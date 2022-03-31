During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the judge was asked the following question by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.): “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?” After a pause, Jackson responded, “No, I can’t. … Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.” Judge Jackson’s answer has elicited a variety of responses, but I can only imagine how her comment broke God’s heart. As Creator, God created women in His image, bestowing value and dignity on each.

While various secular commentators may struggle to define what a woman is, we know that God has clearly defined woman. Women are image bearers created in God’s image with a distinct beauty and femininity that ought to be celebrated and affirmed. We see this in Genesis 1:27-28 and Mark 10:6-9. As followers of Jesus, it is appropriate for us to be frustrated at Judge Jackson’s cowardice evident in her unwillingness to defy the progressive Left’s gender ideology. Yes, we can love Judge Jackson, but we do not need to be silent about her disqualifying comment about women and her liberal judicial leanings.

As people of prayer, I am calling on you to pray and engage others to pray for the United States Senate as they consider Judge Jackson’s nomination. I encourage you to first gather people in your home, churches, ballfields, coffee shops, or wherever you can gather people to pray:

Pray and give thanks that God created men and women in His image. Ask God to forgive us for making a mockery of human life. Ask God to stir the hearts of pastors and church leaders to love all people and to be bold and clear that God has created only two sexes, male and female. Pray that senators will take a stand and not vote to confirm Judge Jackson because of her extremism on issues related to life and human sexuality.

Thank you for praying for this urgent need in our land.

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” I Thessalonians 5:16-18

Dr. Jay Johnston is National Prayer Director at Family Research Council.